Cameroon-Indonesia Relations - Newly Designated Ambassador Received

17 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Usra Hendra Harahap presented his accreditation documents during an audience with the Minister Delegate in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World.

The newly designated Ambassador of Indonesia to Cameroon with residence in Abuja, Usra Hendra Harahap, has presented the advance copies of his letters of credence. He presented his accreditation papers in an audience on September 13, accorded him by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum.

Born on August 11, 1959, Harahap was before his appointment a Senior Official at the Indonesia National Armed Forces. In 2015, he was Coordinator of Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force, a post he held for two years. Other positions notably occupied by him since 1994 include; Vice Rector, Indonesia Defence University, Director of the School of Defence and Strategic Studies, Deputy Commander, Peace Keeping Forces of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Director of Personnel, Centre for Education and Training of the Indonesian Air Force and Head of Section for Security and Defence. He holds a Doctoral Degree in Political Science obtained from Merdeka University, Indonesia in 2005 upon completion of a Master of Science degree in the same university in 2002. After graduating from the Indonesian Air Force Academy in 1982, he enrolled into the Waskita Dharma University where he pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Harahap has undergone several courses and trainings on peace support operations and conflict resolution. On three spate occasions (2017, 2014 and 2013), he has been awarded medals in recognition of his services by the President of the Republic of Indonesia. He is married and a father of three.

