Cameroon: Decentralisation, Local Development - Stakeholders Brainstorm On Accelerating Process

Analysing the transfer of powers and resources to local authorities came under scrutiny in Yaounde during an Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting on Local Councils chaired by Minister George Elanga Obam.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam, on September 16, 2019 in Yaounde presided at the first ordinary session of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Local Councils during which concerned parties and partners deliberated on strategies at fast-tracking the decentralisation process in Cameroon. The session is a follow-up of the May 18, 2018 session during which government and partners adopted certain recommendations for improving local governance. The stakeholders were therefore meeting at the Yaounde City Council to evaluate the implementation level and fine-tune other strategies for accelerating the entire process of decentralisation.

Presiding at the start of deliberations, Minister Elanga Obam noted the present session is holding within a particular context as the President of the Republic in his address to the nation on September 10, 2019 recalled with emphasis the need for accelerating the decentralisation process in the construction of Cameroon. "Our Committee's tasks are to see to the preparation and monitoring of transfer of powers and resources to regional and local authorities, as decided by the relevant authorities. To this end and besides monitoring powers and managing the resources transferred to councils, as well as providing technical support in the exercise of these powers, we must stand out more than ever with concrete proposals expected from us as tools for strategic decision-making support," he stated. The Minister called for active participation of all stakeholders for the effective implementation of decentralisation. "As you can see, the tasks need the active mobilisation of sector ministries, council executives, consular chambers, technical and financial partners as well as members of the civil society to effectively contribute to their implementation," Minister Elanga urged.