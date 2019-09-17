South Africa: MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi Urges Her Department to Deliver On Its Constitutional Mandate

press release

MEC Mosenogi urges management to ensure the department delivers on its constitutional mandate

North West MEC for Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Kenetswe Mosenogi has urged her departmental management to find cohesive methods to ensure that the department diligently delivers on its constitutional mandate without fail.

Mosenogi was addressing a convergence of managers during a two day Strategic Planning session in line with the Medium Term Strategic Framework (MTSF), and the development of 2020 - 2025 Strategic Plan and 2020/21 Annual Performance Plan that was held in Mahikeng recently.

The session was to afford management from the department and its agencies; North West Development Cooperation, North West Gambling Board, North West Parks Board and North West Tourism Board an opportunity to assess achievements, review, strengthen and align plans to the National Development Plan (NDP), Provincial Development Plan (PDP), and Priorities of the 6th administration, sector plans and legislations to enhance service delivery

Setting the tone for the session, MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi requested the officials to come up with programmes that will respond to the needs of the people especially in rural and township areas. She also alluded to the fact that the session should develop mechanisms in generating revenue through existing establishments managed by Departmental Agencies.

MEC also advised officials to address issues of duplication between the department and its agencies, and strengthen relations with the private sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, the MEC reminded officials to ensure that the aspect of monitoring and evaluation find expression in the plans of the department as that is important in terms of measuring performance.

"We are gathered here to develop strategy that will serve as guideline for the department change the economic status of the province and need to address the issues raised by the Auditor General of improving performance. Accountability must be the culture of the department and consequence management need to be taken to officials not adhering to policies," said Mosenogi.

In his closing remarks, Lufuno Tshikovhi; Head of Department indicated that the department need to develop plans that will create a conducive environment to attract investment and grow enterprises to create sustainable employment especially to young people, women and people with disabilities within the province.

Amongst the participants was representatives from National Departments, such as; Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Small Business Development and municipalities to develop an integrated approach of growing and accelerating the economy of the North West Province.

Issued by: North West Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development