South Africa: Woman Killed, Husband Injured in Stabbing At Eastern Cape Nature Reserve

17 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A woman was stabbed to death and her husband injured at Hluleka Nature Reserve on the Wild Coast in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Eastern Cape police said.

Police officers found the body of the 31-year-old woman in a chalet at around 03:00. Her 33-year-old husband had injuries to his upper body, said Captain Dineo Koena.

"It is not yet clear what happened but [it] will be determined by the investigation... According to their neighbour, loud voices were heard and when he went to check, he found their [baby] son unharmed," she said.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the couple had been staying at the reserve.

His information was that the couple reportedly had an argument before the woman was stabbed to death and the husband rushed to a private hospital in Mthatha.

The nature reserve, situated about 90km from Mthatha, offers self-catering chalets next to the ocean.

Koena said there were no signs of forced entry and all their valuables were there.

"The husband was rushed to hospital in a stable condition and the baby is with their neighbour."

Police were investigating a case of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

