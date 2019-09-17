Malawi: Minister Nankhumwa Anounces Suspension of 75 Percent Penalty On Tobacco Quotas

17 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Minister of Agriculture Irrigation and water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa on Tuesday announced the suspension of fines and penalties imposed on tobacco farmers in the new Tobacco Law.

Nankhumwa made the announcement when he visited Tobacco Commission head offices at Kanengo in Lilongwe to appreciate a number of developments taking place at the Commission.

He said government has heard complaints on 75 percent penalty deductions which farmers have been subjected to in the new Tobacco Industry Law.

"As government we have decided that from today we suspend the fines," said Nankhumwa.

He said tobacco industry is facing challenges following the new act which came into force while farmers had already grown their tobacco.

"From now we will go flat out to sensitize farmers on the new tobacco law," he said.

He said government is not suspending the whole act but there are some sections which needs amendment.

Nankhumwa said government do not want to infringe on the rights of tobacco farmers.

Meanwhile, Nankhumwa has hinted that government will refund the money deducted from farmers in form of fines.

During the visit, Nankhumwa toured the premises to understand how the thugs' petrol bombed the TC vehicle.

Recently, TC bemoaned that overproduction is affecting prices during this year's Malawi tobacco marketing season.

TC chief executive officer (CEO) Kayisi Sadala said at a news conference recently that tobacco has fetched only US$200 million at an average price of USD1.48 per kilogramme.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Company
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.