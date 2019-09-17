South Africa: Parliament Sends Condolences to Bavelile Hlongwa's Family

press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Land Reform, Environment, Mineral Resources and Energy, Ms Tebogo Modise, said she is shocked to hear of the tragic death of the Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa, who tragically died last Friday in a car accident.

Ms Modise said her thoughts and prayers are with Hlongwa family. "I know that there are no words that can truly erase the pain and loss. On behalf of the committee, I wish to extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Hlongwa family."

