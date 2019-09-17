South Africa: Parliament Sends Condolences to Bavelile Hlongwa's Family

16 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Land Reform, Environment, Mineral Resources and Energy, Ms Tebogo Modise, said she is shocked to hear of the tragic death of the Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa, who tragically died last Friday in a car accident.

Ms Modise said her thoughts and prayers are with Hlongwa family. "I know that there are no words that can truly erase the pain and loss. On behalf of the committee, I wish to extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Hlongwa family."

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.