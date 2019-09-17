South Africa: Two Motorists Arrested After Clocking More Than 170km/h

17 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Two motorists who were arrested for clocking more than 170km/h on the R21 freeway in Johannesburg on Monday night are expected to appear in court soon, Gauteng traffic police said.

Traffic police spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said in the first incident, a 31-year-old man was arrested after driving 179km/h in his VW Polo at around 19:08. A second motorists allegedly drove 184km/h in his Toyota Corolla later in the evening.

Morwane said the motorists were detained at the Olifantsfontein and Lyttelton police stations and were expected to appear in the Olifantsfontein and Lyttelton magistrates' courts.

Both are expected to be charged with reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit of 120km/h.

"The department will continue to raise the alarm about the growing pattern where drivers intentionally violate traffic rules, resulting in many unnecessary fatal crashes.

"It is our responsibility to stamp our authority on the roads and ensure that this unwarranted conduct by drivers on our roads does not continue unabated," Morwane said.

Morwane added that law enforcement agencies would continue conducting operations on all the major routes with a special focus on drunken driving, overloading, driving without a licence and reckless and negligent driving.

The department appealed to motorists to play their part in making Gauteng roads safe for all road users.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

