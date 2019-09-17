South Africa: Knysna Man, 80, Found Tied Up and Murdered in His Home

17 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Hours after an elderly man was found tied up and dead in his Knysna home, two suspects were arrested for murder and burglary, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

This followed an "intensive investigation" after the body of the 80-year-old man was found in Bleshoender Street, Sedgefield, on Monday night, spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that a member of the community who made the discovery found the dog of the deceased wandering around in the street, which was unusual to him.

"He further investigated by going into the house to check the whereabouts of the deceased, whom he found already dead with his hands tied behind his back with a ribbon and a cloth in his mouth, tied with the same string of ribbon."

Knysna detectives indicated that the suspects entered the man's house, overpowered him and tied him up before fleeing with a number of his belongings, including a DSTV decoder, a knife and his diary, Pojie said.

"Investigation led police to a residence in Smutsville, Sedgefield, where they recovered the stolen items and subsequently arrested two suspects in their late-twenties. They are scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court later this week once they have been charged," Pojie said.

"An autopsy will be performed on the body of the deceased to determine the possible cause of death."

He was not immediately able to confirm the victim's name, as attempts were still being made to inform the man's next of kin.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.