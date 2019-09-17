South Africa: Knysna Man, 80, Found Tied Up and Murdered in His Home

Hours after an elderly man was found tied up and dead in his Knysna home, two suspects were arrested for murder and burglary, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

This followed an "intensive investigation" after the body of the 80-year-old man was found in Bleshoender Street, Sedgefield, on Monday night, spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that a member of the community who made the discovery found the dog of the deceased wandering around in the street, which was unusual to him.

"He further investigated by going into the house to check the whereabouts of the deceased, whom he found already dead with his hands tied behind his back with a ribbon and a cloth in his mouth, tied with the same string of ribbon."

Knysna detectives indicated that the suspects entered the man's house, overpowered him and tied him up before fleeing with a number of his belongings, including a DSTV decoder, a knife and his diary, Pojie said.

"Investigation led police to a residence in Smutsville, Sedgefield, where they recovered the stolen items and subsequently arrested two suspects in their late-twenties. They are scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court later this week once they have been charged," Pojie said.

"An autopsy will be performed on the body of the deceased to determine the possible cause of death."

He was not immediately able to confirm the victim's name, as attempts were still being made to inform the man's next of kin.

Source: News24