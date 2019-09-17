South Africa: Armed Men Kill Security Guard At Randridge Mall, Make Off With R270 and Wedding Ring

17 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A security guard was shot dead during a business robbery in Randridge Mall in Randburg on Tuesday.

This was after six suspects, two armed with pistols, accosted a security guard at one of the entrances of the mall, Honeydew police spokesperson Balan Muthan said.

Muthan said the incident happened around 10:30 and that the suspects had forced the guard to take them to Pep Stores, where they ransacked the money till. They stole R270 and robbed a woman of her wedding ring.

"The security guard then pressed the panic button. When they saw the security guard [pressing panic button] they shot [him] in the lower abdomen and fled the scene" he said.

Paramedics managed to stabilised the guard, before taking him to hospital, but he died on the way there.

Cases of business robbery, armed robbery and murder are being investigated.

The crime scene, around Pep Stores, was still cordoned off as police cleared it and conducted further investigations.

Muthan said other parts of the mall were, however, operational.

