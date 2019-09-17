Sudan: Council of Ministers Informed on Outcome of Hamdok's Visit to Juba

17 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers in a meeting Tuesday head by Prime Minister , Dr Abdalla Hamdok got acquainted with outcome of the Premier's visit to South Sudan State and his meetings with leaders of armed movements there.

Omer Bashir Manis, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Government Spokesman said in press statements that the Prime Minister presented a briefing about the visit , political will available for achieving just and durable peace and ongoing arrangements for Sudan participation in UN general assembly sessions in New York.

He stated that the cabinet stood on positive and cordial climate that prevailed the visit and talks with brothers in South Sudan , particularly, he added , cementing the diplomatic relations between the two countries , development of border trade , exchange of commodities , freedom of people movement between the two nations.

On Premier's visit to New York, Manis said the visit would be first strep of Sudan openness towards the world and present Sudan new image as pioneering , responsible country, disclosing that the visit would open wider horizons for displaying implications of the Sudanese revolution and the new government's trends of working and constructively cooperating with the international community.

