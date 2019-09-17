South Africa: Vigilant Police Arrests Man for Illegal Possession of Dagga

17 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Tuesday 17 September 2019 at about 9am the members of SAPS Kakamas and Keimoes conducted a road block on the N14 between Kakamas and Keimoes. A vehicle was stopped and searched and a blue bag containing 5 parcels was discovered. The bags contained 5 450 grams of dagga which has an approximate street value of R 27 500-00. A 22-year-old undocumented male was arrested for possession of dagga. It is alleged that the suspect was from Upington en route to Kakamas with the dagga.

The suspect will appear in the Kakamas Magistrate's Court soon. Colonel Boetie De Bruin, Station Commander, applauded the SAPS members for their alertness and excellent work. The investigation continues.

