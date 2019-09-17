South Africa: Car Guards to Keep Nahoon Beach Road Safe

16 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

BCMM ward 18 councillor, Mr Jason Mc Dowell along with SAPS and business people launched a pilot project to work together with the car guards in that area for safety reasons.

In a meeting held in one of the Nahoon Beach Road business places, Mc Dowell said that the residents and business people have been complaining about the car guards in the area. "In meetings with the residents, there have been a lot of complaints about how the car guards treat people, how the car guards get drunk once they get money and get aggressive. That is why we have come up with this idea to minimize the incidents", said Mc Dowell.

The police are also part of the project. They screen the car guards to make sure that they are not involved in any illegal activities. The car guards were given vests with numbers as their uniform so that it can be easy to identify them. Speaking at the launch, sector 1 (Nahoon, Stirling, Baysville, Bonnie Doon, Bunkers Hill) sector manager, Constable Gertie Morrison said she is happy about this project, she would like to see it sustained and spreading to other areas. "Part of the idea is to have reliable car guards, we also want them to see that they are valued", she said.

One of the car guards Zingisani Dumbi said they believe that the project will help to improve their business.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

