South Africa: 31-Year-Old Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds

17 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Ngqeleni police have opened a case of murder and Assault GBH after a 31 year old woman was found dead whilst her 33 year old husband was found with injuries on his upper body at Hluleka Nature Reserve chalets today at about 03h00. It is not yet clear what happened but according to their neighbor loud voices were heard and when he went to check, he found their son unharmed. There is no sign of forced entry and all their valuables are still there. The husband was rushed to hospital in a stable condition and the baby is with their neighbour.

