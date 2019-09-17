South Africa: Brooklyn SAPS Investigate Bomb Threat At Shopping Centre

17 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Brooklyn arrested a man after he made an alleged bomb threat at a shopping centre in the East of Pretoria.

On Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at around 11:15 an unknown man in his fifties entered a bank at the Menlyn Maine Shopping Centre. He handed a note over to the bank teller who assisted him. The note contained a threat to say that there is a bomb planted inside the bank.

The security immediately reacted and evacuated the whole shopping centre. The SAPS responded and arrested the man inside the bank. A firearm was confiscated.

The SAPS bomb disposal and K9 units were called out and are still on the scene to inspect a device that was found. The shopping centre is not declared as safe yet.

The man will be charged with contravention of the Explosive Act No 26 of 1956 for making a false threat. He will appear in the Hatfield Community Court soon.

Anyone with information on crime can contact the Brooklyn police station at (012) 366 1742, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211 to report crime anonymously.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

