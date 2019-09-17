South Africa: Drug Dealers Arrested

press release

Two suspects aged 22 and 27 were arrested by Pietermaritzburg police on Monday, 16 September 2019 in the CBD whilst dealing in drugs.

A 22-year-old suspect was found with 200 Xanax tablets in his possession. The suspect was caught whilst selling drugs to school children. He was immediately arrested and detained in the Pietermaritzburg police station. He was charged for possession of drugs and contravening the medicines control act. He will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Another suspect was also arrested in the CBD whilst selling heroin powder inside the public toilet. Thirteen packets of heroin powder were seized and he was immediately arrested. He was charged for possession of drugs and he is appearing at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court today.