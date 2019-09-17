Angola: Trump Calls for Attractive Business Environment in Angola

17 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on Monday urged the Angolan government to promote an attractive environment for foreign direct investment that encourages greater involvement of US companies.

Speaking in Washington DC at the accreditation ceremony of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to the United States, Joaquim do Espirito Santo, the American statesman said he believed that his country's companies "offer incomparable skills". "I welcome the efforts of the Angolan Government to fight corruption and diversify Angola's economy," said President Trump, noting that it was with "great pleasure" that he accepted the Credential Letters.

The US Head of State said he was eager to work with the Angolan ambassador to expand relations between the two countries, noting that he "arrived at an important moment in relations between the US and Angola, after a year of exchanging high-level visits which has deepened the bilateral relationship".

According to the statesman, these exchanges of visits highlighted the strong support of the United States of America towards the courageous political and economic reforms that President João Lourenço has been implementing during his first two years term. "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed our strategic partnership during his meeting with Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto in August this year.

Angola's leadership in Africa The US President also congratulated Angola's leadership in Africa, particularly the support for the peaceful transition in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the mediation of the longstanding conflict between Uganda and Rwanda.

He therefore called on the Angolan government to also assist political and economic reforms in Zimbabwe, reiterating its desire to work towards advancing the common agenda and deepening ties between Angola and the United States. In his turn, Ambassador Joaquim do Espírito Santo stated that, as part of his foreign policy strategy, Angola has been an active and consequential partner of the United States of America in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the diplomat this position is due to the fact that both countries share common views and concerns on issues related to peace, security and development, in particular with regard to conflict prevention and resolution in Africa. "In its efforts focused on the country's socio-political and economic development, the Angolan Government qualifies the US as a frontline partner that can be invoked at all times in the pursuit of peace, prosperity and well-being of all Angolans. We have a big challenge ahead of us, but I am sure we will be victorious," he said.

