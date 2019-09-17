South Africa: Teacher Nabbed for Rape

17 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 51-year-old male is in custody after he was arrested on 13 September 2019. He appeared in the Melmoth Magistrates Court where he was remanded into custody until 23 September 2019 for a formal application.

It is alleged that the suspect who is a teacher in one of the high schools in Mkhindini Reserve manipulated a minor (13) into believing that they are having a love affair from February 2019 until earlier this month. The suspect allegedly had sexual relationship with the minor who was also a pupil at the school. She fell pregnant and informed the suspect of the pains she was experiencing.

The suspect allegedly gave the victim tablets and informed her that they were for the pain relief. The victim became very sick and was taken to hospital in a critical condition where it was discovered that the tablets were for the termination of pregnancy.

A case of attempted murder and rape was opened at Melmoth police station and it was transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigators who immediately arrested the suspect.

