Mozambique: Two Trucks Ambushed in Manica

17 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Unidentified gunmen injured five people in two separate ambushes against trucks early on Tuesday morning, in the area of Zepinga, in Gondola district, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

The first attack occurred at about 03.00, and the target was a truck carrying timber. The driver, Ernesto Buci, who is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital in the provincial capital, Chimoio, told STV that when he first heard shots, he thought that one of his tyres had blown out.

But when he stepped out of the truck, the shooting continued, and he was hit in the foot.

The second attack took place at about 05.00, against a truck carrying foodstuffs from the port city of Beira to Chimoio.

The victims of the second attack were taken to the Gondola district hospital. The hospital director, Armando Amadeu, said the hospital had received three victims of gunshot wounds. Two had slight injuries, but the third was seriously injured. Armando guaranteed that all are out of danger.

Although it is not yet known who was responsible for the ambushes, suspicions must fall on the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta". This organisation was formed by dissidents from the main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, and has rejected the peace agreement signed on 6 August between President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade.

The Junta's leader, Mariano Nhongo, who has appointed himself President of Renamo, has threatened to disrupt the current election campaign, under way across the country.

Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

