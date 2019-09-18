Nigeria to Stop Influx of Refrigerators With Ozone Depleting Substance - Minister

As the world, on Monday, marked the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, the Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, said that soon Nigeria will not allow refrigerators with ozone layer depleting substance into the country.

The minister who stated this on the sideline of a two-day retreat organized by the ministry, said programmes are in place to reduce the use of chemicals that deplete the ozone layer.

He noted that process is ongoing around the world with manufacturers and countries to reduce emission that is depleting the ozone layer.

Also, the minister noted that they are reviewing the Ogoni cleanup project and more sites are coming on board, adding, "we want to fast track it and no more snail speed approach to the project. It has been in the waiting for a long time, it is time to do it and we will do everything possible to gear the team up to go the extra mile."

On the retreat, Abubakar said it was to give the ministers first-hand information on the current status of the ministry to enable them bring their wealth of experience in the public and private sectors to bear in promoting and achieving its mandate.

"The retreat would provide a veritable direction and focus necessary for us to consider unlocking the investment opportunities available in the sector in order to contribute effectively to our government's effort towards national economic recovery and its diversification," he said.

The presence of the staff, according to him, is a demonstration of their commitment to the collective efforts geared towards drastically addressing issues of desertification, deforestation, land degradation, climate change, pollution, erosion and biodiversity amongst others.

He maintained that as a family it is vital to take far-reaching decisions that would address very serious environment issues in the country in record time.

Speaking, Minister of State, Barr Sharon Ikeazor, urged departments and parastatals of the ministry not to work in isolation but always ensure that they work for the improvement of the lives of the citizenry as well as the protection of the environment.

While noting that they are working to get youths involved in the fight against climate change as well as the introduction of environment studies in schools, she assured that their doors are open for creative ideas that will propel the ministry to greater heights.