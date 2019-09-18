Zimbabwe: President to Deliver State of the Nation Address on October 1

President Mnangagwa will deliver the State of the Nation Address on October 1, the same day he will officially open the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda has confirmed.

In an interview at the weekend, Mr Chokuda said: "The State of the Nation Address will be made simultaneously with the official opening of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament."

The SONA enables the President to give his reflection to the nation on the challenges and achievements that have been registered during the year.

The President's speech will focus on political, economic and social issues and what Government is doing to address challenges.

President Mnangagwa is also expected to update the nation on political developments both in the country and the region, and in particular the support that Zimbabwe recently got from the Sadc Summit in Tanzania which set aside October 25 as Anti-Sanction Day.

He will also formally inform Parliament on his election as Sadc chair of the Troika on Defence, Politics and Security.

While officially opening the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, President Mnangagwa is expected to set the legislative agenda.

The opening of the Second Session marks the end of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament, which saw at least 15 Bills out of 30 Bills presented.

At least 30 Bills were expected to be tabled in the First Session of the Ninth Parliament.

The legislative agenda that had been set out by President Mnangagwa mainly focused on improving the business climate in the country and entrenching democratic values.

Five Bills were passed by Parliament and two of them were signed into law while the other three are still waiting for Presidential assent.

Laws that were assented to are; the Shop Licence Amendment Act and the Tripartite Negotiating Forum Act; while the Consumer Protection Bill, Microfinance Amendment Bill and the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill are still awaiting assent.

Some of the Bills that are at various stages of debate in Parliament include the Education Amendment Bill, Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency Bill, Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill, Coroner's Office Bill, Freedom of Information of Bill and the Marriages Bill.