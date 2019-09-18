Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Was a Combatant and African Patriot - Thabo Mbeki

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube screenshot
Former South African president Thabo Mbeki delivers the ANC's Robert Mugabe memorial lecture in Durban.
17 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Former president Thabo Mbeki has lauded the work done by former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, calling him a combatant and true African patriot.

"He was a great patriot, a defender of Africa's independence, a defender of Africa's interests. He was very principled and very brave. He was able to speak out in defence of those [Africa's] interests," said Mbeki on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a memorial for Mugabe that was held by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal in a packed Durban City Hall.

Mbeki lashed out at Western countries, saying the UK and US, in particular, were adamant that Mugabe should be removed from public office.

"That is why many people of the world didn't want him. For us, he was a fellow combatant and a leader who would never ever abandon our struggle for liberation."

Mbeki said when he was president, former UK prime minister Tony Blair contacted South Africa and proposed that Mugabe not run for president.

He said Blair and other countries said that if Mugabe continued to stay in power, it had to be for a maximum of six months.

"We had a lot of interaction with them. In the end the British government under Tony Blair said it was ready to use force to remove Robert Mugabe. I've said this before, and Tony Blair said I was not telling the truth."

Mbeki said a security adviser had publicly stated that Blair's administration often discussed removing Mugabe, but that in the end, southern African countries did not support the move.

"Blair said he did not get rid of Mugabe because it wasn't practical since surrounding African countries showed lingering support for him and would have opposed any action... And indeed, we opposed it strenuously, because we are saying, the Zimbabwean people have a right to determine their own destiny."

Mbeki added to a round of applause: "There is nobody who is going to come from London and decide for Zimbabweans on how they should govern."

He said this proved the vigour and strength Mugabe had for African independence.

"In the end, the reason we had people from so far away planning to overthrow an elected leader of Zimbabwe was because this was a tried and tested African patriot. He stood very firm for the liberation of the continent. He was a great actor in the interest of the countries of the south."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.