Tanzania: Mining Firms in Tanzania On the Spot Over Royalty Fees

17 September 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Bob Karashani

Mining companies in Tanzania risk being denied transport permits to ferry their products if they have not adhered to section 18 of the country's Mining Act of 2010 (and revised in 2017), which requires all producers pay royalty fees on the gross value of minerals produced.

The Tanzania Mining Commission set a deadline of September 15 to enforce the directive.

The issue came up when Tancoal Energy Ltd claimed that the law was punitive and would make its products expensive. However, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Simon Msanjila, told The EastAfrican that the royalty fees have been in effect since 2010 and other companies producing coal and other minerals were already applying it.

"Tancoal have been avoiding paying the fees all these years, despite expanding their coal exports portfolio to include clients outside the country," said Prof Msanjila adding, "It's about time they start paying as well."

The law requires every authorised miner in Tanzania to pay royalty fees based on the gross value of their produce. The gross value is the market value of the minerals at the point of refining or sale.

Violation of the directive results in up to two years imprisonment, maximum Tsh10 million ($4,350) fine in the case of an individual, or Tsh50 million ($21,755) fine for a corporate.

Tancoal Energy Ltd is a joint venture between the state-run National Development Corporation of Tanzania and Intra Energy (T) Ltd, a subsidiary of publicly-listed Australian firm Intra Energy Corporation.

Tancoal is a major domestic supplier of Dangote Cement, Tanga Cement, Lake Cement, and Mbeya Cement. It also exports 25 per cent of its monthly coal output to cement and ceramics manufacturers in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

The company claims its export competitiveness is limited by the "high transport costs" involved in hauling the coal from the Ngaka mine site near Lake Nyasa to the Indian Ocean seaport of Mtwara.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.