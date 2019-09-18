Rwanda: Political Party Forum to Announce Senate Representatives Tomorrow

18 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

The National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations will Thursday meet to vote for two members who will take up two of the four senatorial seats set aside for the country's parties.

The Executive Secretary of the Forum, Oswald Burasanzwe, told The New Times in a telephone interview that this year, only two will be chosen while another two will be chosen next year.

"On Thursday, we will choose two candidates who will replace Fatou Harerimana and Perrine Mukankusi. We will vote for another two candidates to replace Charles Uyisenga and Jeanne d' Arc Mukakalisa whose mandate will expire in 2020," he explained.

Ensuring continuity

The Forum's Deputy Spokesman, MP Abbas Mukama, told The New Times in a separate interview that, besides the political parties, the President will this year also appoint four senators and another four next year.

This, he explained, is to ensure that each senator completes their mandate and also to allow for continuity.

"Previously, the Senators used to join the Senate at the same time and leave at the same time and this would leave a void. All that was changed. Unlike the lower chamber of parliament, the Senate is not dissolved. So they all now don't join at the same time to ensure continuity," he said.

According to Mukama, the current Senate will work until October 9 when the President announces the end of their mandate. Soon after that, the incoming Senators will be sworn in.

Meanwhile, elections to choose a member of the public university or institution of higher learning took place yesterday across the country.

Cyprien Niyomugabo, Dean of the University of Rwanda's College of Education, won after clinching 631 votes, representing 66.6 per cent of the vote, beating Pierre Claver Kayumba who got 316 votes, representing 33.7 per cent.

Private tertiary institutions were expected to pick their representative today.

About the Senate

The Senatorial elections and nominations will usher in the country's Third Senate, replacing the current one that has been in place since 2011.

Rwanda has a bicameral parliament, consisting of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies.

The Senate is made up of 26 members; including 12 members who represent the country's four provinces and the City of Kigali and are picked through electoral colleges, and eight senators appointed by the President of the Republic.

Four senators are designated by the Consultative Forum of Political Organisations, one senator represents public higher learning institutions, while another one is picked from private ones.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
East Africa
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.