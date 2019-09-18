Nigeria: Patient Safety - Govt Tasked to Curb Healthcare Errors, Preventable Deaths

18 September 2019
As the World marks Patient Safety Day, some Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the Federal Government to ensure that healthcare errors that cause unwarranted deaths are curbed.

The Nigerians spoke to our correspondent on the sidelines of an event to mark the first World Patient Safety Day, a day set aside to create awareness on the importance of the safety of patients in all developing and developed countries of the world.

Mr Solomon Onuh, a Psychologist said that the celebration should focus on creating awareness regarding the factors that contribute to preventable deaths and to ensure proper patient safety in our hospitals.

Onuh said that there was a need for government to focus on the main factors that contribute to preventable deaths such as healthcare associated infections.

According to him, the infections are considered to be the most harmful cause of deaths around the world, adding that both developing and developed countries suffer such deaths

Mrs Tobias Dasat, a Teacher said that the government should conduct awareness campaigns to promote the effects of unsafe healthcare practices and the importance of ensuring proper safety.

Dasat described poor patient safety as a global threat and urged healthcare providers to emphasise the importance of proper hygiene, washing of hands regularly before and after contact with a patient.

A Cleric, Rev. Fr Timothy Chukwudi who also attributed high mortality and morbidity rates in the world to an error in a medication called on the government to punish medical practitioners for avoidable errors.

"Doctors and nurses tend to make errors while prescribing medications which can cause harm to the patient's life.

" Surgery, for instance, is the most common and preferred technique for eliminating disabilities and critical injuries.

"It is estimated that surgeries are done mainly for cardiovascular diseases, cancer and orthopaedic injuries, but unsafe surgical practices can lead to fatal errors and significant complications," he said.

NAN, reports that World Patient Safety Day will be observed yearly on September, 17.

The World Health Organisation launched a global campaign to create awareness of patient safety and urged people to show their commitment to making healthcare safer.

