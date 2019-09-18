Namibia: Geingob Hands Over 1000 Houses At Oshakati

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob today handed over more than 1000 houses at Ehenye in Oshakati though the massive urban land servicing programme.

One of the houses, a two-bedroom, handed over today costs N$577 000. It contains an open plan kitchen and a bathroom, among others.

The urban land servicing project started in 2015 to address the housing backlog.

At the time, government promised to service and deliver 200 000 plots to landless Namibians in order to address the country's housing crisis with three pilot towns, Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Oshakati.

Geingob applauded the Oshakati Town Council for its efforts in providing affordable housing to its residents.

The president said the programme also seeks to create a more prosperous, 'happier and healthier' Namibia.

"We shall not stop until the sweeping wave of prosperity has uplifted all Namibians towards the shores of decent shelter, decent nutrition and decent standards of living," he told the gathering.

Sharing the same sentiments was Urban and Rutal Development minister Peya Mushelenga, who said the Oshakati Town Council is one of the most effective and efficient local authorities in Namibia, that have clear and robust plans for growth.

Mushelenga advised other local authorities to prioritize land servicing to allow for the delivery of houses to their residents.

The Oshakati municpality has serviced more than 4 345 erven during the period of 2014-2017 alone, whereby a total of 273 erven has been serviced in Extension 16 /Okaku Kiipupu, 2 272 erven at Ekuku and 1800 erven were serviced in Ehenye.