Zimbabwe: Victory Certain in Zaka East, Says Chadzamira

Zanu-PF is brimming with confidence ahead of the Zaka East by-election slated for Saturday, with officials saying victory is certain as they wrap-up the party's campaign juggernaut.

Out of 26 constituencies here, Zanu-PF bagged 25 in the July 31, 2018 harmonised elections, including Zaka East, which fell vacant following the death of Cde Caston Ringisai Gumbwanda in June.

According to senior ruling party officials here, Zanu-PF is primed for victory.

Zaka East was a no-go area for the opposition as the ruling party enjoyed entrenched support, making it difficult for briefcase parties to penetrate.

Since the July 2018 general elections, Zanu-PF prides itself for winning all by-elections held so far, except the recent one in Glen View South, Harare.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira was bullish about the revolutionary party's prospects.

"We have reached the zenith of our campaign for the Zaka East by-election as we wrap up our campaign tomorrow (today)," said Cde Chadzamira.

"We are going to retain that seat without any challenge. We are telling our people to vote for our party which is the party of our liberation and the party with the history of the nation.

" I can assure our people that we are going to deliver on all promises we made in our election campaign Manifesto."

Cde Clemence Chiduwa who is the ruling party's candidate in the polls said Zanu-PF had done massive mobilisation that guaranteed it sweeping victory and the rival MDC-Alliance was not visible in the constituency.

He said all was in place for the Saturday polls which pits him against MDC-Alliance's Derrick Charamba.

"It's all systems go and our victory in this election is not questionable and the results will speak for themselves," said Cde Chiduwa.

"We have done our campaign addressing issues that resonated with the needs of our people and we are confident that we are going to win with a wide and convincing margin.

"The opposition here is invisible and if you can even ask their candidate if he wants to be honest he can tell you that he is just contesting to fulfil the fixture, but he knows that he is not going to win. Cde Chiduwa said they were now in the process of training agents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Everything is on course and we are now training our agents," said Cde Chiduwa. "Zanu-PF is the people's party and its values and ideals speak to the needs of the people.

"I feel proud and honoured to be representing a party that has the biggest following in this constituency in particular and the country in general.

"Zanu-PF policies unlike other fly by night political parties, are rooted in the development and furtherance of people's welfare. As a revolutionary and people's party, we will continue doing our best to uplift the standards of living of our people in line with Vision 2030."

A Zanu-PF supporter in Zaka East Cde Grace Nyoni said the constituency was a one party State. "We don't know of any opposition politics in this constituency since independence," she said.

"The Saturday election to us as the ruling party is just a walk over because we have already done our homework. History have in other constituencies where by-elections were held have proved Zanu-PF's unbreakable popularity.

"Apart from Glen View South which we all know has been a traditional opposition stronghold, Zanu-PF has not lost any by-election. The revolutionary party has snatched some wards, including in Nyanga and Bulawayo from the opposition and this attests to the growing support for Zanu-PF. The trend is going to repeat itself here in Zaka come Saturday."