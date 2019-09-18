Zimbabwe: Harare Sports Club Eye Another Title

After winning the National Rugby League title last month, Harare Sports Club are targeting another title.

Harare Sports Club's A and B side will clash in the Harare Challenge Cup semi-finals at Belgravia Sports Club on Saturday.

The Sports Club A side beat Police Defenders 20-0 to reach the last four, while their B team beat XP Horns 14-12.

The other semi-final will pit University of Zimbabwe and Old Hararians.

The UZ side edged the rapidly-improving Yadah 12-10, while the Old Boys negotiated their way past Air Force 43-3 in a one-sided affair. The women's tournament had a low turnout with only two teams registering for the tourney.

Police Defenders beat Old Hararians 33-15 and they will clash again in the second leg.