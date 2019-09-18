Zimbabwe: Harare Sports Club Eye Another Title

18 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

After winning the National Rugby League title last month, Harare Sports Club are targeting another title.

Harare Sports Club's A and B side will clash in the Harare Challenge Cup semi-finals at Belgravia Sports Club on Saturday.

The Sports Club A side beat Police Defenders 20-0 to reach the last four, while their B team beat XP Horns 14-12.

The other semi-final will pit University of Zimbabwe and Old Hararians.

The UZ side edged the rapidly-improving Yadah 12-10, while the Old Boys negotiated their way past Air Force 43-3 in a one-sided affair. The women's tournament had a low turnout with only two teams registering for the tourney.

Police Defenders beat Old Hararians 33-15 and they will clash again in the second leg.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.