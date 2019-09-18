Malawi: Ansah-Led MEC to Conduct Lilongwe South By-Election November 5

17 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to hold a parliamentary by-election in Lilongwe South Constituency on November 5, which were postponed following the death of UTM candidate Agnes Penemulungu in the run up to the May 21 tripartite elections.

ME has set dates for a by-election in Lilongwe south constituency but fell short to say if the embattled chairperson Jane Ansah and her commissioners would preside over.

"Please take note that the commission had initially planned to conduct a by-election in this constituency on 9th July, 2019. However, this was put on hold due to lack of funding," says Sam Alufandika, MEC chief elections officer in a statement.

Alufandika says in preparation for the by-election, the commission shall hold a stakeholders' meeting on October 3, 2019 in the constituency where all information shall be provided about the election process and release of election calendar.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is fielding the former legislator for the area Peter Dimba whilst the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it will be fielding Frank Mazizi.

Alufandika however has not said if Ansah and other commissioners blamed for the problems that rocked the May 21 polls and is the centre of the current wave of protests would preside over the by-elections.

Some commentators in various social media platforms are asking Ansah and the other commissioners to stay away from the by-election as people have lost trust and faith in them.

