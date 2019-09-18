Malawi: DPP North in Disarray, Cadres Call for Heads of Top Leadership

17 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the north is in disarray and party supporters are already asking the regional governor and other officials to step down to pave way for fresh regional elections.

According to some party officials who asked for anonymity, the ruling party had disastrous results during the May 21 tripartite elections because of incompetence and attitude of some regional officials.

They have since asked for the resignation of the regional governor Kenneth Sanga, regional director for women Jessie Chikukula and the director of youth in the north Kelvin Chirambo.

"The party should just hold fresh regional elections in order to bring back its lost glory," said one of the party faithful.

Sanga, in an interview, said he is ready to face fresh elections.

"The issue of elections should not be cause for worry. We can hold the elections anytime," said Sanga who has been in the position for five years now.

Regional party vice president Goodall Gondwe ruled out the holding of regional elections, saying they were not necessary.

DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi said the issue has not been reported to the national executive committee of the party.

"I cannot comment on party internal issues in the north which do not exist," said Dausi.

DPP governor Sanga, Vice President (North) Goodall Gondwe and other officialsThe party officials from the region have of late been holding much shunned meetings in a bid to boost the DPP dwindling popularity in the region.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

