Kenya: Woman Delivers Outside Nairobi Health Facility for Lack of Sh20 Registration Fee

17 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Angry women on Monday protested at Dandora Health Centre in Embakasi North constituency following disturbing news that the health facility had let a woman deliver outside its gates after she failed to pay Sh20 for registration.

According to area residents, the hospital staff denied the pregnant woman access to the hospital, leaving her with no other option but to deliver her child at the doors of the facility's main entrance all by herself.

The protesting women accused the hospital of negligence.

They urged Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to intervene in the matter.

This is not the first time city hospitals have come under scrutiny for such incidents.

VIRAL VIDEO

In August this year, another woman had to deliver her child on the corridors of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The video of the woman, which went viral on social media, captured the woman lying on the floor with the baby, whose placenta was still attached to her womb, wrapped in a shuka.

According to an eye witness, the pregnant woman, who had broken water and ready to give birth, kept wailing for help but staff members seemed unbothered.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

