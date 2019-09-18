Kenya: Murkomen Injured in Senate Friendly Match With Kitui MCAs

17 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Kitavi Mutua

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday evening suffered a dislocated shoulder during a friendly match between the Senate and the County Assembly of Kitui.

Mr Murkomen, who is also the Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet County, had to be rushed to hospital after being roughly tackled by an MCA.

He fell on his shoulder sustaining the injury that disrupted the match for about 15 minutes as he was being attended to by a medical team, which was on standby.

The senator was picked by an ambulance and taken to Neema Hospital for treatment, within Kitui town.

The senators and MCAs were playing at Ithookwe showground.

The match resumed soon after but ended in a barren draw, where the Senate, dubbed 'Bunge Team', beat Kitui County Assembly 3-2 in post match penalties.

Also in the Bunge Team was captain Speaker Ken Lusaka, Senators Murkomen, Enoch Wambua (Kitui), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Stewart Mwazayo (Kilifi) and Mohammed Faki (Mombasa).

The Majority Leader was the main striker for the Bunge FC.

Senators are in Kitui for the second edition of the Senate County sittings for a week. Plenary and committee sittings are taking place within the Kitui county assembly.

This is part of the 'Senate Mashinani' initiative.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Kitui speaker George Ndoto led their assemblies' leadership in a consultative meeting focused on the week's programme.

