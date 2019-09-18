Malawi: Mutharika Appoints Another DPP Cadre in Top Position

17 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has appointed yet another Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadre into the government top position.

Memory Majombe

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has announced the appointment of Memory Majombe as deputy director of Public Events office.

The appointment comes at a time when there is a heated debate in social media platforms about the need for the government to open up positions in government for all Malawians through recruiting processes which include job interviews.

Some section of the society says there is dwindling public service delivery because wrong people are hired for jobs which they are not familiar with.

This is the third appointment of DPP cadres in top government positions within a month after the appointment of Hellen Buluma as deputy chief executive officer for the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) and Gerald Viola as deputy chief executive officer for the National Reserve Agency (NFRA).

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

