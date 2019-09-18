Malawi: 'Malawi Parastatals Riddled With Sycophants' - Mccci Demands Merit Based Appointments

17 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has demanded merit-based appointments in official positions as well as parastatals.

Kaferapanjira: Most boards of parastatals are riddled with sycophants

MCCCI chief executive officer Chancellor Kaferapanjira said this would ensure efficiency in the use of resources put in the K1.7 trillion national budget.

He said efficiency can be achieved with the right personnel in the right places.

"Most boards of parastatals are riddled with sycophants who do not add value to value creation objectives of their organisations," said Kaferapanjira.

He said there are numerous cases where individuals are given positions as a reward for personal loyalty or other non-professional connections.

This comes at a time when President Peter Mutharika continues to appoint ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres in top government positions, most of them without right academic and professional qualifications.

