Malawi: UNDP Bans Single, Thin Plastics Use At Events

17 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has banned the use of single and thin plastics at the organisation's offices or the UN funded events in the country.

President Mutharika being given a plastic bag for use at Blantyre market

This comes barely a week after President Peter Mutharika was spotted at Blantyre market buying vegetables, fruits and other things which were packed in plastic bags.

The UNDP says the decision compliments efforts by the government of Malawi to ban singe use and thin plastics for a cleaner and healthier environment.

In a statement, the UNDP resident representative Shigeki Komatsubara tells service providers and partners to develop an initiative and effective solutions to replace amenities with "greener" or environmentally friendly alternatives.

"For future engagements, UNDP will pay special attention to these aspects in selection of venues and service providers," says Komatsubara.

According to Plastics Regulations of 2015 of the Environmental Management Act of 1996, no one is allowed to import, manufacture, produce, sell or use plastics of less thickness than 60 microns.

