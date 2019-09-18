Ghana: Kemeh Vows to Stop Aduku

... in IBF super welterweight clash Ghana's world title hopeful,

Dodzi Kemeh, has intensified his preparation ahead of the clash with Daniel Aduku at the A Plaza Hotel at Dzodze in the Volta Region on October 5.

They will battle for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa super welterweight title on the night.

Ahead of the fight, Kemeh has vowed to win the fight via the short route, but his opponent, Aduku, believes it is more of a bluff.

Kemeh, 28, boasts of a pro record of 25 fights, out of which he has 21 wins and two defeats.

He won his last fight in April, 2019 with a technical knockout victory over veteran Ben Ankrah at the Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta.

"I have set my eyes on this IBF Africa title and Aduku can't stand in my way. I know he is capable of causing an upset as a strong boxer, but I will be ready for him and for the challenge he brings on," he told the media.

Aduku boasts of a professional record of 11 wins, two defeats and a draw. He scored a unanimous decision against Emmanuel Quaye on Christmas Eve last year.

Nonetheless, Kemeh believes this is his time and nothing can stop him from challenging for the world title later this year or early next year.

"This is my time and I will leave no stone unturned to achieve my dream of becoming a world champion," he stated.

On the same bill, the night will witness three special guests of honour who will assess the viability of a boxing gymnasium at Dodze and evaluate the efficacy of growing and developing the sport in the Volta Region.

They are James Klutse Avedzi, MP for Ketu North, Kofi Dzamesi, former Minister of Volta Region and former world champion, and Joseph Agbeko, who was scheduled to fight on the night but pulled out due to injury.