Sudan: Exhibition By Sudan's Artists to Mark Anniversary of Revolution

17 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Artists Association is preparing for what it calls the first and largest exhibition of the Sudanese revolution. Hall 2 of the Khartoum International Fair has been earmarked as the venue for the event.

The exhibition will open in December and run until the end of this year.

Abdelrahman Madani, a member of the secretariat of the Sudanese Artists Association, told Radio Dabanga that the planned exhibition "will mobilise all the potentials of the artists of various disciplines and their artistic production.

The exhibition is to coincides with the first anniversary of the December Revolution, and will includes paintings, murals, and figures. These will be accompanied by awareness video clips with presentations of posters and other material prepared since the beginning of the mass uprising in December 2018, that ultimately led to the overthrow of the 30-year Al Bashir dictatorship.

Madani explained that the exhibition will work to disseminate aesthetic awareness, cultural, formative, and revolutionary awareness, accompanied by events from the rest of the cultural spectrum, that all contributed to the revolution.

