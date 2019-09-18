Sudanese Doctor Who 'Soldiered On' After Khartoum Massacre Dies

17 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A doctor who was wounded during the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more wounded, has died, according to a statement by colleagues.

In a statement on Sunday, the Sudan Central Doctors' Committee announced the death of Dr Ammar Yasir. The obituary says that after taking a bullet wound to the thigh during what has become known as the Ramadan 29 Massacre, Dr Yasir remained in the intensive care unit at the Sahiroon Hospital in Khartoum, working with dedication and determination.

His wound "did not discourage him from continuing the struggle", the Doctors' Committee says.

The cause of Dr Yasir's death is not disclosed.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

