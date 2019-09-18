Sudan: Eight Die As 1K+ Malaria Cases Recorded in North Darfur

17 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher / Nyala / Blue Nile — At least eight people have died of malaria in North Darfur this week, while doctors at El Fasher Teaching Hospital recorded at least 1,000 malaria cases.

According to the latest report of the Doctors Committee of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, released on Monday, at least eight deaths were documented during this week, while at least 250 cases are still being treated.

The report pointed out that there are a large number of hospitalised cases diagnosed as resistant cerebral malaria. The report included only the internal and surgical departments of El Fasher Teaching Hospital. The doctors say that the actual number must be much higher as no inventory of malaria cases has yet been conducted in the Children's Hospital and the Maternity Hospital in the city.

The Central Sudanese Pharmacists Committee announced the start of a campaign to improve the health situation in Darfur following the outbreak of malaria cases. The pharmacists call for urgent action.

The campaign includes improving the therapeutic and preventive axis, and addressing the shortage of medical staff.

Call for donations

In a statement to Radio Dabanga, Dr Bahaaeldin El Haj, member of the Pharmacists Committee, called on all medicine companies and factories for donations to cover the shortage of medicines, intravenous solutions, and other essential supplies for the campaign needed by hospitals in North and South Darfur.

El Haj also called on all pharmacists and other medical staff to go to hospitals in those states of Darfur, especially those receiving large numbers of cases, to cover the shortage of medical staff.

Malaria epidemic

The Sudan Medical Syndicate announced the spread of the malaria epidemic in North Darfur in light of the scarcity of medicines treated for the disease.

The Syndicate said in a statement that it is waiting for a similar professional reaction in North Darfur from the Federal Minister of Health Akram El Tom who visited Blue Nile state because of the cholera epidemic there.

The statement said they were fully prepared to participate in any government or public efforts to control the malaria epidemic in North Darfur.

Cholera

The undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Suleiman Abdeljabbar, reported that the total number of cases of cholera rose to 80 cases, including seven deaths in the area of Ganis in Blue Nile state.

He revealed a plan to contain the disease to Blue Nile state. He said that the samples taken for laboratory testing from Wad El Nil in Sennar and El Kabbashi in Omdurman showed their results as normal diarrhoea.

The undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health announced new figures of victims to rains and floods, where he revealed 85 people died and 133 others injured in addition to 69,000 homes affected in the country from June 14 to September 14.

