Cameroon: Judicial Bench of the Supreme Court - Meet First Anglophone President

Justice Epuli Mathias Aloh was appointed to the position by the President of the Republic on June 7, 2017 following a session of the Higher Judicial Council.

An Anglophone is President of the Judicial Bench of the Supreme Court in the person of Justice Epuli Mathias Aloh. He is the first ever English-speaking Cameroonian to occupy the position since the judicial reforms of 2016. Appointed on June 7, 2017 by the President of the Republic following the session of the Higher Judicial Council which the President himself presided, Epuli Mathias is a fine legal mind having worked in many jurisdictions in the country. He was appointed at a time when an autonomous Common Law Bench had been created at the Supreme Court. During his commissioning on August 30, 2017, he said his appointment is a practice of national integration, unity and multiculturalism.

The super-scale magistrate of the first category was first appointed to the Supreme Court in 2000 and has equally served briefly as Acting President of the Administrative Bench of the said Court. Before being appointed to the Supreme Court, he was Senior Advocate at the South West Court of Appeal. In 2009, Epuli Mathias was seconded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), a structure created by the Head of State to fight against corruption and promote good governance in the country. He served at CONAC till 2011 when he was called back to the Supreme Court. Born in 1952, Justice Epuli Mathias, who is equally the Paramount Chief of the Basosi, Nguti Sub Division, Kupe Muanenguba Division of the South West Region, studied magistracy at the National Advanced School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) upon completion of a degree in English Private Law at the then University of Yaounde. In the course of exercising his duties, he has constantly helped in developing key legislature, providing insight to customs and traditions of legal practice. Epuli Mathias equally commits himself to improving the literacy and healthcare rate amongst the Basosi people and dedicates time to educating the public on preventing poaching and illegal logging. The soft-spoken, gentle and unassuming magistrate cum traditional ruler is married and a father of many.