Gambia: NAWEC Electric Cable Claims Life of 12-Year Boy

17 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Electrical Cable on Saturday 14 September 2019 claimed the life of a twelve-year-old boy residing in New Jeshwang, in the Kanifing Municipality.

Alagie Bakary Jobe was said to have been shocked by electrical cables which led to his untimely death.

When this reporter visited the family of the deceased on Monday, 16 September 2019, he met Pierre Sylva the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and other staff members of NAWEC at the residence of the deceased, who came to extend their condolences to Bakary Jobe's family.

Bakary Jobe the elder brother of the deceased told Foroyaa that the untimely death of his brother was caused by the electrical cables that were lying on the ground in the street within their vicinity.

"Some electric cables were seen on the ground on Friday 13th September, we contacted the NAWEC to come and fixed them back", he narrated. He noted that few NAEC staff came on the same day and hung the cables a few metres above. "These cables dropped down again in the stagnant water in the street and as my younger brother waded through, he was shocked and later died," he said.

He explained that when the deceased was shocked, he fell in the stagnant water. "We removed him and rushed him to Jeshwang Health Centre, that's where he was pronounced dead," he disclosed.

Jobe said had NAWEC fixed the cable properly at the time, the incident would have been avoided.

"On Sunday we saw some NAWEC staff, who came to fixed the cables. They replaced some of the damaged metal poles within the area," he said.

The neighbours who spoke to this reporter echoed what Jobe had said. They said they had reported the incident to NAWEC and they did not come to their assistance till Alagie Bakary Jobe died.

Pierre Sylva the PRO of NAWEC, when contacted, said he was busy at that moment and could not talk to the press.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.