Gambia: NAWEC Electric Cable Claims Life of 12-Year Boy

Electrical Cable on Saturday 14 September 2019 claimed the life of a twelve-year-old boy residing in New Jeshwang, in the Kanifing Municipality.

Alagie Bakary Jobe was said to have been shocked by electrical cables which led to his untimely death.

When this reporter visited the family of the deceased on Monday, 16 September 2019, he met Pierre Sylva the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and other staff members of NAWEC at the residence of the deceased, who came to extend their condolences to Bakary Jobe's family.

Bakary Jobe the elder brother of the deceased told Foroyaa that the untimely death of his brother was caused by the electrical cables that were lying on the ground in the street within their vicinity.

"Some electric cables were seen on the ground on Friday 13th September, we contacted the NAWEC to come and fixed them back", he narrated. He noted that few NAEC staff came on the same day and hung the cables a few metres above. "These cables dropped down again in the stagnant water in the street and as my younger brother waded through, he was shocked and later died," he said.

He explained that when the deceased was shocked, he fell in the stagnant water. "We removed him and rushed him to Jeshwang Health Centre, that's where he was pronounced dead," he disclosed.

Jobe said had NAWEC fixed the cable properly at the time, the incident would have been avoided.

"On Sunday we saw some NAWEC staff, who came to fixed the cables. They replaced some of the damaged metal poles within the area," he said.

The neighbours who spoke to this reporter echoed what Jobe had said. They said they had reported the incident to NAWEC and they did not come to their assistance till Alagie Bakary Jobe died.

Pierre Sylva the PRO of NAWEC, when contacted, said he was busy at that moment and could not talk to the press.