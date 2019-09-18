Gambia: International Gateway Monitoring Tool Under Procurement - Information Minister

17 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Mr. Ebrima Sillah, the Information Minister, has told deputies that the Monitoring tool for the international gateway is currently under procurement.

Minister Sillah said this in response to a question asked by the Sandu Parliamentarian, Hon. Muhammed Mahanera

Hon. Mahanera asked the Minister to indicate whether the government has the capacity of monitoring the yearly turnover of GSM companies in the country, such as Africell, Qcell and Comium.

Minister Sillah continued that upon successful delivery of the tool, the supplier can be engaged to provide a reflective quotation to enhance the integrated modules of the system for a comprehensive revenue assurance tool for the sector.

Member for Wuli East, Suwaibou Touray asked whether the new tool will jeopardize the privacy of the Gambian people.

Minister Sillah, assured that the privacy of the citizenry will not be compromised as it is pivotal in all the activities of the current administration, particularly this new arrangement as this is centered on people's private conversation and messages.

He added: "The new tool will help us know the amount of revenue made on phone calls and text messages without having to rely on the operators to do so. So, there is no risk of people's privacy being invaded".

He continued: "Although it is technology and it will be illegal for anybody to be engaged in those kinds of things without having to have gone through the Ministry, but we also need to put in place the data protection of the consumers".

Legislative sittings continue today Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 10:00 am prompt.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.