Sudan: Trials for Persons Accused of Corruption to Begin Next Week

Khartoum — Trials of 37 persons accused by Zero Corruption Organization of involvement in corruption cases are due to begin next week after the attachment on their properties.

Widad Babiker, the wife of the ousted president, and the former Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Abdul-Rahman Al-Khidir are among the 37 accused persons.

At SUNA News Forum Tuesday, the spokesperson of Zero Corruption Organization, Al-Muthana Abu-Eissa, said that the foundation has issued orders on ban of transport for 30 persons accused of corruption, stressing that the organization has no personal differences with any political or partisan circle, but aims only for combating all kinds of corruption.

Al-Muthani stated that the fighting of corruption is the duty of the state and all people, appreciating the role of the prosecutions in adopting all the procedure for trial of the accused persons.

He explained that the informations levelled against some of the accused persons included informations on the Presidential Villas, the Presidential Ferry, Heathrow airline, the Food Bank Organization and rights of citizens affected by the Gulf War.