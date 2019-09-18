Eritrea's Delegation Meets President Salva Kiir

Asmara — Eritrea's delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab, today, 17 September met President Salva Kiir of the South Sudan in Juba and delivered letter from President Isaias Afwerki.

The message of President Isaias focused on the consolidation of friendly relations between the two countries and building the ground work for effective cooperation.

President Isaias also congratulated President Salva Kiir on his initiative for peace in the Sudan.

President Salva Kiir, for his part, expressed gratitude for the President's message and stressed that Eritrea and South Sudan agree on the way forward on bilateral ties as well as regional cooperation.