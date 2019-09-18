Sudan: 'Militia' Shooting Prompts Mass Demo in South Darfur

Mershing / Birkat Seira — Displaced people in Mershing camp in South Darfur staged mass demonstrations on Sunday and Monday to protest the killing of three displaced people and the wounding of four others by two gunmen wearing uniforms of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

One of the camp elders told Radio Dabanga that two armed men in uniforms of the RSF - the feared and notorious main government militia commanded by Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', member of Sudan's Sovereign Council - tried to rob Munir Hamid, a student at the Zalingei University, of his mobile phone on Sunday. When he resisted, one of them shot him dead.

He said the demonstrators moved towards the police station of Mershing, where they went to the office of the neighbouring National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS). When the demonstrators wanted to break into the office of the agency, shots were fored at the crowd, killing Adam Mohamed, and wounding Musa Abdallah and Abdallah Omda.

Mass demonstration in Mershing over RSF shooting (Social media)

On Monday morning, the camp residents went out in another demonstration and again went to the office of the security apparatus, demanding the arrest of the killers, who they said were known to them. In subsequent shooting, Hashim Karameldin and Radwan Abdelrahman died.

The aftermath of the incident led to the burning of the police and NISS office and the offices by the demonstrators.

One of those injured in Mershing (Social Media)

RSF detains North Darfur traders

In North Darfur, an officer of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrested two residents of Birkat Seira who refused to leave their shops at the town market for him to benefit from the sales.

Traders at the Baraka Saira market told Radio Dabanga that RSF officer, Mahmoud Sayed, detained Jiddo Zakariya Jonga and Abaker Yahya from inside the market on Monday.

They said that the reason for the arrest was that the RSF tried to force the detainees to hand him their shops in the market for his personal interests, but they refused and proved their ownership of the land.

The traders assert that the RSF officer is famous for his abuses and violations of the rights of citizens, arresting and torturing them, misusing his military function and his immunity to commit crimes.

