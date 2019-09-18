Nigeria: Borrowing Chargers Can Lead to Your Phone Being Hacked

18 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Kaduna

Cybersecurity experts have advised the general public to stop borrowing smartphone chargers from others, Forbes reports.

It is common practice for people to borrow phone chargers from others when they either misplace or forget theirs at home, never minding the consequences of such acts.

At the annual DEF CON Hacking Conference in Las Vegas, Charles Henderson, Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force Red at IBM Security, advised against such practice

"Being careful about what you plug into your devices is just good tech hygiene," says Mr Henderson.

He narrated how he set up a team of hackers to try and deter clients from trusting third party chargers.

According to Mr Henderson, cyberhackers have learnt the skill of implanting malwares on charging cables.

At the conference, a certain hacker, MG, demonstrated how modified charging cables work.

When connected to a device, the hacker remotely gains access and takes over the device. The hacker could also delete any trace of evidence from the system.

Mr Henderson further explained this sort of hack is yet to become a global problem "but attention should be paid most especially when the tech is cheap and really small".

He also advised against charging devices with public USB ports especially at the airports, train stations and other public outlets.

Mr Henderson said with such technology in play, sharing cables was equivalent to sharing your passwords.

"If you were on a trip and realised you forgot to pack underwear, you wouldn't ask all your co-travelers if you could borrow their underwear. You'd go to a store and buy new underwear," Mr Henderson cited a possible situation he likened to sharing cables.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke to a few Nigerians who marveled at the revelation as they shared their opinions.

Akin Oyewobi, a digital strategist, said he was concerned about regulations on such techs especially when places like the airports should be safe.

Kevin Muda, a business analyst, expressed shock saying he would stop borrowing chargers with this new information.

He said considering the amount of financial data saved on devices, he would advise the public to be careful.

A tech analyst, Collins Orosanye, also spoke with PREMIUM TIMES.

He said such technology "has not arrived Nigeria yet but still does not mean it cannot sneak in on us".

He advised Nigerians to be careful considering it had a function that could remotely take control of the device.

"The best precaution is to always use original chargers," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Business
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.