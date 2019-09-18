Sudan: Council of Minsters Adopts Arrangements to Solve Bread Shortage Issue

17 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers deliberated in a meeting Tuesday, headed by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, on the pressing problems affecting the public livelihood, including the shortages in wheat flour, fuel derivatives and transport difficulties.

The council of Ministers has adopted urgent procedures to solve the problems that affect the daily life of citizens, the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs Dr. Omar Beshir Manis, said in a press statement.

He affirmed that the government is ready to solve obstacles facing the starting of school year and to enable the students go and return from their schools without difficulties and to devote their time for the academic pursuit.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.