Sudan: Council of Minsters Adopts Arrangements to Solve Bread Shortage Issue

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers deliberated in a meeting Tuesday, headed by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, on the pressing problems affecting the public livelihood, including the shortages in wheat flour, fuel derivatives and transport difficulties.

The council of Ministers has adopted urgent procedures to solve the problems that affect the daily life of citizens, the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs Dr. Omar Beshir Manis, said in a press statement.

He affirmed that the government is ready to solve obstacles facing the starting of school year and to enable the students go and return from their schools without difficulties and to devote their time for the academic pursuit.