Sudan: Al-Burhan Inaugurates Al-Kadro New Slaughterhouse On Wednesday

17 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan is due to inaugurate, on Wednesday morning, Al-Kadro new slaughterhouse with a production capacity of 1500 heads per day. The Caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud Sheikh Eldin said, in statement to SUNA, that the inauguration would be witnessed by a number of Sudanese ministers, officials, private sector, concerned parties and media organs. The Director of the General Department of Quarries and Meat Health at the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Mohamed Yousuf affirmed the completion of all facilities and equipment in the slaughterhouse for work, referring to the completion of the rehabilitation of the old slaughterhouse. Dr. Yousuf stressed that the opening of the new slaughterhouse and rehabilitation of the old one the processed meat would be exported instead of exporting live animals to take advantage of the value added of the products of animal resources.

