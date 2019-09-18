Comoros: Al-Burhan Receives Comoros Minister of Foreign Affairs

17 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, discussed with Comoros Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation the bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them in all domains for the interest of the two countries.

This came when he received at the Republican Palace Tuesday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Comoros, Mohamed Al-Amin Saif-Alyemani, who stated that the meeting reviewed the developments and the situations in the country.

He renewed his country's resolve to establish strategic relations with Sudan and to cooperate jointly at the regional and international forums.

He said that the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council has stressed Sudan's commitment to implementation of all the agreements that were previously signed between the two countries.

The Comoros Foreign Minister pointed out that Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan extended invitation to the President of Republic of Comoros to visit Sudan.

