Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Readiness for Cooperation With Carter Center

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has affirmed Sudan readiness to cooperate with Carter Center on helping to Sudan.

This came when he met at the Republican Palace Tuesday with the official of the Center's Conflict Resolution Program in Atlanta, Hrair Palian, who said that he conveyed to Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan the greetings of Carter and his congratulations over achivement in Sudan.

He underscored the readiness of Carter Center to stand alongside Sudan and its people during the transitional period.