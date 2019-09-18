Zimbabwe: Dawson's Midas Touch Pays Off for Sables

17 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Zimbabwe's Sables had to wait for the reappointment of coach Brendan Dawson to win a trophy again -- seven years after he last delivered one for them.

The Sables won the Victoria Cup in Lusaka on Saturday, the same trophy they won under Dawson in 2012.

Dawson's troops were full value for their triumph as they put Zambia to the sword with a commanding 45-5 win to take home the Victoria Cup.

The tournament, last held almost a decade ago, has been revived to take the space created by the absence of the Africa Gold Cup, whose sponsors withdrew at the last minute.

That the Sables are yet to taste defeat in a four-team tournament, which also features Kenya and Uganda, speaks volumes of the work Dawson has put in since taking charge.

The team had struggled under the chaotic leadership of former Springboks coach Peter De Villiers in the Africa Gold Cup last year.

Rarely have the Sables spent an entire tournament without losing a single match.

Dawson is determined to complete that feat with a win against Kenya on Saturday.

The team isn't breaking camp as they prepare for their last match in Nairobi.

Sables manager, Jason Maritz, said they were losing nothing to chance ahead of that game.

"Look, victory is always important, we managed to beat Zambia, the team played extremely well," he said. "The defence was rock solid but, in a few years to come, I think Zambia will be a force to reckon with.

"The victory means we keep the momentum. It's now five wins on the trot.

"We should have that winning culture, it is a very good thing for the team. We just have to keep building on the foundation that we have started.

"We are chasing another win in Kenya."

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs, the national 7s side, will have an opportunity to gauge their strength before heading for the Africa Cup in South Africa in November.

They have invited to participate at the Safari Sevens tournament in Kenya next month.

The tournament, sponsored by Kenya Breweries, will see teams from South Africa, Uganda, Spain, Russia and France taking part.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.